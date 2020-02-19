Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEIS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,672,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,212 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,264,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,483,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

