AdvanSix (ASIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Sharon Spurlin bought 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $53,179.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,590.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,857.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,270 shares of company stock worth $225,170 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

