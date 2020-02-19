AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.90. AerCap posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AER shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 46.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $62.00 on Friday. AerCap has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

