Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

AERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

