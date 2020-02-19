Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.31. Alacer Gold shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 568,100 shares.

ASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Alacer Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.12.

Alacer Gold Company Profile (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.