Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.33

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $21.89. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 1,334,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion and a PE ratio of 30.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.