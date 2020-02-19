Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $207.10

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 207.10 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.71), with a volume of 9100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 54.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 190.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71.

In related news, insider Jeff Chowdhry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £9,050 ($11,904.76).

About Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

