Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Altus Group traded as high as C$46.03 and last traded at C$45.93, with a volume of 107409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.14.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.04.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

