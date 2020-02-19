Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.30

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.30 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 40865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.58).

ALU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Alumasc Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective (up from GBX 122 ($1.60)) on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 million and a PE ratio of 19.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 2.95 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

