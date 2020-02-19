America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $482.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.34. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

