America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,429,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after acquiring an additional 487,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 161,573 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 542,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 155,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,393,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMX. ValuEngine lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

