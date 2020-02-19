American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Critical Analysis

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Whitestone REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.07 billion 8.21 $108.27 million $1.06 27.62 Whitestone REIT $119.86 million 4.60 $21.43 million $1.16 11.70

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whitestone REIT pays out 98.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 10.74% 2.03% 1.33% Whitestone REIT 13.75% 4.55% 1.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 4 6 0 2.60 Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67

American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus price target of $27.40, suggesting a potential downside of 6.42%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Whitestone REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2018, we owned 52,783 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. As of December 31, 2018, Whitestone's total shareholder return ranks #2 of 17, #1 of 17, and #2 of 16, of the U.S. public shopping center REITs for the one-year, three-year, and five-year periods, respectively.

