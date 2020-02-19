Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Amerigo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

