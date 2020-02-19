Analysts Expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

SEE stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In related news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

