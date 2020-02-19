Analysts Set $13.00 Target Price for Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.65) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arcadia Biosciences an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKDA. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKDA opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $41.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -2.91. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.40.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.