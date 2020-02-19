Analysts Set $13.00 Target Price for Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.65) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arcadia Biosciences an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RKDA. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RKDA opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $41.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -2.91. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.40.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.
