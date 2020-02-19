Analysts Set Expectations for Materion Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Materion in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of MTRN opened at $51.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.85. Materion has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Materion by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

