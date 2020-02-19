Analysts Set Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Price Target at $13.50

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 250,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

