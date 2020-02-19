Analyzing Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPHD)

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of -1.66, indicating that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Axonics Modulation Technologies and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 8 0 3.00 Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $43.13, suggesting a potential upside of 24.82%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and Nephros’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies $710,000.00 1,391.88 -$32.48 million ($4.64) -7.45 Nephros $5.69 million 0.00 -$3.40 million ($0.54) N/A

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Axonics Modulation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies -1,530.43% -55.57% -44.28% Nephros -52.25% -56.46% -36.62%

Summary

Nephros beats Axonics Modulation Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. Its proprietary r-SNM System delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of urinary and fecal dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

