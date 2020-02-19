Analyzing Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) & Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) and Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and Amerisafe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerisafe 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amerisafe has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Amerisafe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerisafe is more favorable than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Dividends

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Amerisafe pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerisafe has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and Amerisafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A Amerisafe 20.77% 17.50% 4.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Amerisafe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and Amerisafe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amerisafe $377.75 million 3.58 $71.63 million $3.86 18.15

Amerisafe has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Summary

Amerisafe beats Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B Company Profile

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

