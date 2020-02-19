Analyzing First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) & HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 16.26% 6.75% 0.80% HomeStreet 4.97% 5.74% 0.57%

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial Northwest and HomeStreet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $63.76 million 2.47 $10.37 million $1.03 14.85 HomeStreet $352.04 million 2.26 $17.51 million $1.70 19.14

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. First Financial Northwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Northwest and HomeStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 1 0 3.00 HomeStreet 0 3 2 0 2.40

HomeStreet has a consensus target price of $32.40, indicating a potential downside of 0.40%. Given HomeStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Financial Northwest pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Financial Northwest beats HomeStreet on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King, as well as Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties, Washington through its full-service banking office in Renton, Washington; and nine additional branches in King and Snohomish counties, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Renton, Washington.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also offers consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 60 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 32 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 6 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

