Analyzing Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) & Carbonite (NYSE:CARB)

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Carbonite shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Carbonite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and Carbonite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carbonite $296.41 million 2.71 $7.56 million $1.25 18.38

Carbonite has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Marin Software and Carbonite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbonite 1 8 1 0 2.00

Carbonite has a consensus target price of $22.44, indicating a potential downside of 2.33%. Given Carbonite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carbonite is more favorable than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Carbonite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software N/A N/A N/A Carbonite -5.55% 22.46% 5.19%

Summary

Carbonite beats Marin Software on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. It also provides Marin Enterprise that provides digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising; and Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Server, an all-in-one server protection solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that deploys in an organization's onsite environment and store copies on a local target and direct to the secure Carbonite cloud; Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; and Carbonite Recover, a solution that securely replicates critical systems from an organization's primary environment to the cloud. In addition, it offers Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads over any distance with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

