Analyzing Sitime (SITM) & Its Rivals

Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM) is one of 130 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sitime to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Sitime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sitime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sitime N/A N/A N/A Sitime Competitors -101.36% -5.77% -2.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sitime and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sitime Competitors 2600 8288 13883 859 2.51

Sitime presently has a consensus target price of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.86%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 4.60%. Given Sitime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sitime is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sitime and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sitime $84.07 million N/A -44.44 Sitime Competitors $3.32 billion $555.76 million 9.86

Sitime’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sitime beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Sitime Company Profile

Sitime Company Profile

