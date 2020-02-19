ANSYS (ANSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $290.90 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a one year low of $172.96 and a one year high of $293.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.28 and a 200 day moving average of $238.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.00.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

