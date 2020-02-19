Apache (APA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Apache (NYSE:APA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Apache to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

