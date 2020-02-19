Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.99 Billion

Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post sales of $64.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.30 billion and the lowest is $64.20 billion. Apple posted sales of $58.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $285.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.43 billion to $291.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $310.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $303.18 billion to $318.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.45.

Shares of AAPL opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.49 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

