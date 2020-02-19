Apple’s (AAPL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.45.

Shares of AAPL opened at $319.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.49 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.67 and its 200-day moving average is $257.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 657,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

