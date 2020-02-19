Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Stefan J. Murry Sells 6,000 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AAOI opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 358.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 127.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

