Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.76. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

AWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

NYSE AWI opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

