Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

G has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.34 ($20.16).

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

