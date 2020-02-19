Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 3,150 ($41.44). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s previous close.

ABF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 3,125 ($41.11) price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,941.36 ($38.69).

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,611 ($34.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,643.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,437.56.

In related news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total value of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

