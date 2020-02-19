AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.88% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,890.71 ($103.80).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,521 ($98.93) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,633 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,351.15. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

