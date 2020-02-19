Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) is set to issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AAWW stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $60.72.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,381.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

