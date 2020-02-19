Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Shares Up 0.9%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.44, 84,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 57,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Auris Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Auris Medical by 35.5% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auris Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.