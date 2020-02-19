Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an average rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.86.

ADSK opened at $207.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.62. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,108,271,000 after buying an additional 306,710 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after purchasing an additional 333,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,612,618,000 after buying an additional 133,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,903,000 after buying an additional 193,907 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,481,459 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,261,000 after buying an additional 113,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

