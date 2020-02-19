Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,912 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Autoliv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Autoliv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,826 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09. Autoliv Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALV. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.