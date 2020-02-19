Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,837 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,451,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,361,000 after acquiring an additional 205,613 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,354,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after acquiring an additional 295,026 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,193,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 827,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,366,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.