B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Rogers in a report issued on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

NYSE ROG opened at $111.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.10. Rogers has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $206.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average is $133.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,166,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 848,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,386,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 246,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

