Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Earns Buy Rating from VSA Capital

Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VSA Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BCN opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 10.14. Bacanora Lithium has a 1 year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 53 ($0.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.90.

Get Bacanora Lithium alerts:

About Bacanora Lithium

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bacanora Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bacanora Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.