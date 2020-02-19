Bank of America Lowers Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Price Target to $57.00

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.66.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96. Yandex has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. The company had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $20.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yandex will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yandex by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,614 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Yandex by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,214,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,770 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Yandex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,883,000 after acquiring an additional 799,646 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Yandex by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,702,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

