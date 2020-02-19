Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 205 by UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 252 ($3.31) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 215.91 ($2.84).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 175.08 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.61.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.