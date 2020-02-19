Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAYN. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Bayer in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.89 ($95.22).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €75.21 ($87.45) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.90. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

