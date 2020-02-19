BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. BB Seguridade has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $9.86.

BB Seguridade Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products.

