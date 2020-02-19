Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) received a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Befesa alerts:

BFSA stock opened at €32.10 ($37.33) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. Befesa has a twelve month low of €26.75 ($31.10) and a twelve month high of €41.65 ($48.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.74 and a 200-day moving average of €33.70.

About Befesa

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.