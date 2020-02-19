Bel Fuse (BELFB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $208.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.