BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,795.36 ($23.62).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock opened at GBX 1,667.60 ($21.94) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,749.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,743.19. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.