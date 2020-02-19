BidaskClub Upgrades Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to “Buy”

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $29.95 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -130.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

