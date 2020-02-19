Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €38.00 by Independent Research

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBF. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.25 ($42.15).

Get Bilfinger alerts:

ETR:GBF opened at €33.74 ($39.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of €33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 56.61. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €34.94 ($40.63).

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.