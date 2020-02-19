BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCDA opened at $4.43 on Monday. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 423.10% and a negative net margin of 2,191.28%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.62% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

