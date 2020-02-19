Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow acquired 1,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$482,860.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, John Robert Finbow acquired 1,070 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.54 per share, with a total value of C$6,997.80.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$7.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.14. The company has a market cap of $340.11 million and a PE ratio of -34.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Blackline Safety Corp has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$7.40.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLN shares. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

