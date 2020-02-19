BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $853.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

TCPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

